How to build a stylish workwear wardrobe for men

Building stylish workwear can boost your confidence and make you look fashionable wherever you are. Picture by Shutterstock

As a professional, it'll be great if you could dress the part. Not only will it help boost your appearance, but it'd also make you confident as you feel powerful and worthy of your position.

According to Work Wear Hub, having stylish workwear will help elevate your mood and look, allowing you to look fashionable and professional simultaneously. However, building this kind of wardrobe can be tricky as you need to get out of your comfort zone and free yourself from your usual t-shirt and jeans get-up.



As you shop at different stores, it'll be helpful if you could spruce up your look and allow it to match your profession, whether you work in an office or the field.

To help you out, below are some ways to build a stylish workwear wardrobe for men:

Purchase capsule pieces

If you'd like to stay lowkey with your wardrobe choices but still allow yourself to be fashionable, then it'll be great if you could start collecting capsule pieces for your closet. A capsule wardrobe is a simple article of clothing that you can combine with other pieces and save time as everything would look great together. This usually involves a plain shirt, pants, T-shirt, and vest.

Moreover, you can use basic colours such as black, white, beige, and grey, and allow yourself to mix and max various combinations but still allow everything to look good. This should be a great starting point for building a stylish workwear wardrobe.

Decide your colour scheme

As you build your workwear wardrobe, you must decide what colour scheme you'll be going with. This helps everything look organized and allows you to create amazing combinations of different pieces of clothing.

For starters, it'll be great if you could always have black and white in your wardrobe. You can either go for an all-dark or all-light attire or even add a pop of colour to your outfit. Just ensure that when adding a bright colour, it should match your overall outfit, keep it minimal, and let it stand out from the crowd.

Don't be afraid to add patterns

With men's workwear, most people think they're only limited to wearing plain outfits as they help to look neater and simpler. But this shouldn't stop you from being experimental by adding patterns to your clothing. Don't worry as this doesn't have to be too exaggerated.



You can go from simple patterns such as stripes, windowpane, gingham, or plaid.

You don't have to use a bright colour to emphasise its design but go with a few shades darker, which should help add character to your look.

Own a suit

If you're working in an office and it doesn't require you to do field work, then it'll be great if you could wear a suit for work. This gives you a sophisticated and professional look that'll make you look sleek and neat.



Depending on your style, you can choose between owning a black, navy, grey, or beige suit, which should help you look fancy and polished.

To complete the look, use a matching inner shirt, belt, and shoes, as well as fix your hair with a wax or gel to make yourself look neat.

Pair with nice accessories

Even with the best piece of clothing, it won't still look fashionable enough if you don't pair it with a nice piece of accessory to seal your look and make it look stylish. This doesn't have to be too sparkly or attention-seeking as it can go from wearing a belt, wristwatch, bag, or wearable tech.



Those basic and essential accessories can help upgrade your look and make it look well put together. Ideally, you should wear a matching belt, shoes, and bag for coordinated attire.

Use the right shoes

Your shoes can greatly define your overall attire. Wearing the wrong pair of shoes can instantly bring your entire outfit down the drain, putting all of your efforts to waste. With that, you need to learn what kind of shoes would work best for your attire.

Ideally, you should have a pair of suede boots and leather shoes on your rack, which can help match any look you're going for. You can always look at yourself in a full-body mirror to see how your shoes fit well with your entire outfit.

Ensure the perfect fit

Sometimes, all you need is to wear the perfect fit for your clothing, which should help make everything look stylish. No matter how fashionable a piece is, it won't complement your body well if it doesn't fit you right. If you can't find the perfect fit in-store, you can always bring your clothing to an atelier and have it customized for you. While it might be an added cost, it'll help you maximize your clothing and give yourself the best look.

Takeaway