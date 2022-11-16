A Mount Isa police Sergeant is providing her diversity, with a country music single set to release this week.
In 2009 Cath Purcell moved to the north west as a Queensland police officer and has worked in Doomdagee (four years), Julia Creek (four years) and now Mount Isa.
On Friday - coincidentally National Agriculture Day - she will release her single, Tractor Club.
Ms Purcell released a previous single last July just in time for the Mount Isa Rodeo titled No Night Like This.
Tractor Club is the second from the same EP, with one more single to be released next year in time for Valentines Day before the final EP.
She said the release of Tractor Club has been a long time coming.
"I wrote this a while ago, I finally got to record in 2020 just before COVID and then just before we could get the music videos started the lockdowns started which prevented sort of being in a group, traveling, and it was just on hold," she said.
"It's a big relief to finally see it happen, to finally get the music videos finished."
Ms Purcell said the support of the local north west communities, the fans she has made along the way, fellow musicians and mentors was "invaluable".
While she was always involved in music, Ms Purcell said she didn't start writing songs properly until 2017.
"[I was] inspired by the QMF Songs That Made Me workshops for female artists in regional areas," she said.
As part of an emergency services band she was part of, called The Hoax, Ms Purcell then recorded and released a song, 'Who do you want to be' in 2017.
"In between (bands and duos) I continued songwriting as an artist, writing down stories as I went along as they came to me and always looking for different opportunity and no matter where I've been," she said.
"I love music - it doesn't matter if I'm playing in my lounge room to the other guitars over COVID, or writing something, or being able to promote new music."
But living in the north west and trying to record music was not an easy task - especially in the middle of a health pandemic.
In the end, Ms Purcell recorded her single in Sydney and had her music video produced by another New South Wales company.
"Music videos in Mount Isa is something that no one is doing," she said.
Tractor Club will be available on all streaming services on Friday.
Kelly is the National Digital Specialist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
