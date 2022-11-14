North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Mount Isa's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue marks 15 year milestone

November 14 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dorr (left) during the early days of the Mount Isa base. Picture supplied.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's westernmost helicopter base has clocked up 15 years of delivering critical aeromedical care across the North West region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.