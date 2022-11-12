North Queensland Register
Senior Constable Andrew Perrett reflects on his Nebo posting

By Newsroom
November 13 2022 - 8:00am
Senior Constable Andrew Perrett, pictured with a calf he rescued from the roadside, enjoyed his rural posting at Nebo, 100km west of Mackay.

Senior Constable Andrew Perrett was Nebo Division's officer in charge for the past three and a half years but he made a significant difference in the community during that time.

