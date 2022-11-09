North Queensland Register
Livexchange 2022: NTCA president David Connolly on live export regulatory costs

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
November 10 2022 - 10:00am
Northern Territory CAttlemen's Association president David Connolly addressing the live exporters' conference. Picture: Sally Gall

Escalating government cost recovery fees due to be imposed on Australia's live export industry in 2023-24 were singled out by Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association president David Connolly in a no-holds-barred address at the annual live export industry conference in Darwin.

