A 28-year-old Townsville man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash in Coppabella, 140km south-west of Mackay, on Wednesday.
Initial information indicates a Ford Focus and Toyota Hilux were travelling on Peak Downs Highway when a rear-end end collision occurred around 6.10am.
The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene accident on the Peak Downs Highway early this morning.
The Mackay-based rescue helicopter, RACQ CQ Rescue chopper, was tasked to the scene with a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic (CCP) on board.
The rescue chopper landed on the highway which had been closed to traffic in both directions by police.
The trauma team treated a critically injured driver and performed CPR.
The 28-year-old Gulliver man sustained critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 39-year-old Proserpine woman, was not physically injured.
The patient was airlifted back to Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.
Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
