Townsville man, 28, dies in two-vehicle traffic crash at Coppabella

Updated November 11 2022 - 6:50am, first published November 9 2022 - 2:30pm
The RACQ CQRescue chopper was tasked to the horrific two-car accident on the Peak Downs Highway just after 6am on Wednesday morning. Picture by RACQ CQ Rescue

A 28-year-old Townsville man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash in Coppabella, 140km south-west of Mackay, on Wednesday.

