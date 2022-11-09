Meet the Qld nominees for the 2023 Australian of the Year awards

North Queensland Register
Meet the Queensland nominees for the 2023 Australian of the Year awards

November 9 2022 - 1:00pm
Nominees for the 2023 Queensland Australian of the Year Awards include tradies talking about mental health, a man pushing his lawnmower for child protection, friends helping homeless people by the box, a Torres Strait Islander helping her home community and the inventor of an artificial heart.

