North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Virginia Park Station's regenerative grazing focus to restore pasture health and increase animal productivity

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:28pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben and Elizabeth Bennetto and their kids Evelyn, 9, Hugh, 3, and Audrey, 7, at Virginia Park Station, Charters Towers. Pictures supplied

The Bennetto family of Virginia Park Station has enjoyed one of its best and most favourable seasons in over 30 years of living at their property, just 30 kilometres north east of Charters Towers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.