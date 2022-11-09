The Bennetto family of Virginia Park Station has enjoyed one of its best and most favourable seasons in over 30 years of living at their property, just 30 kilometres north east of Charters Towers.
For the past 30 years, owners Rob and Sue Bennetto and their families have run a commercial Brahman cross breeding operation on 7284 hectares.
Their son Ben Bennetto and his partner Elizabeth help operate the cattle and school excursion business of the property, typically running 800 to 1000 breeders.
The family purchased Virginia Park in 1994 at the drought's height, and after spending a couple of years renovating their home and quarters on a shoestring budget, began offering farm stays.
Mr Bennetto said the family have since finetuned their grazing management and have ventured into regenerative forms of grazing methods to benefit their cattle.
"We tried to be a bit proactive this year and we really sold down our numbers due to the drought at the start of the year, which was one of the worst that we've had in 30 years," he told the North Queensland Register.
"Back in March this year, right at the end of the wet season, there wasn't any rain on the horizon and there had been no rain, so things were looking pretty abysmal back then, and we made the call to sell right down in the breeding herd.
"We then had this unprecedented sort of rain that followed for almost a few months thereafter, which gave us amazingly one of the best low-grass growth periods that we've ever had."
Virginia Park sold around 350 breeders at the end of last year, and Mr Bennetto said after the follow-up rain during winter, they enjoyed one of their best grass seasons to date.
"This year itself, we've been running fairly light I suppose, because we sold right down and we had a heap of follow-up rain and tried to buy a few breeders, but prices are certainly dear at the moment," he said.
Mr Bennetto said they've seen significant improvement in their cattle since moving to regenerative practices.
"I personally don't like the traditional sort of methods of keeping cattle in paddocks for a number of months and then dumping them in another paddock for a few months," he said.
"With our main herd of about 800 cows, we move them around every 10 to 14 days at the moment and we do that by pretty much just splitting up the bigger paddocks into smaller paddocks of 200 acres."
The Bennettos traditionally sold their cattle to the live export market but have recently began selling at the local Charters Towers sale.
"It's been sensational because it means that we've got more paddocks available," he said.
"We're getting a higher price for a 250kg weaner than we would for a 370kg steer, just two years ago."
In recent years, Virginia Park has also trialed wet season spelling, where they remove stock from a paddock for a period of time over the growing season.
Mr Bennetto said years of overstocking were detrimental to the long-term health of their pastures.
"The way in which we got to this point using wet season spelling I guess it would have come from our own experience here with seeing degradation in the landscape from continually grazing and not spelling through the wet," he said.
"I think your main benefit here from wet season spelling would be our increased percentage of preferred grasses, our 3P grasses - Buffle, Urochloa, and Seca.
"We've found that by not wet season spelling in the early years, that those grass species were chewed right down by the cattle in that period and they didn't have a chance to get going."
Mr Bennetto said their property's pastures and cattle have improved as a result of the trials.
"By wet season spelling, we've been able to build up the stock of those good grasses and also reduce our erosion on-property and we have better water quality as a result," he said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.