North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Charters Towers residents raise concerns over planned 404-bed non-resident accommodation development

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 9 2022 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerned Millchester resident Shane Downs has launched an objection to council against the proposed non-resident workforce accommodation development. Picture supplied

Charters Towers business owners and residents are considering legal action over a proposed non-resident work force accommodation centre planned just outside the CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.