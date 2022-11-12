Legislative protections achieved

The announcement by Fonterra Australia that it has settled its class action with over 350 dairy farmers closes a period of uncertainty and distress for many impacted.
The payment by Fonterra of $25 million, without admission of liability, to be paid to those impacted by their actions in 2016, will provide small comfort to those who lost far more at that time, including the loss of trust in Fonterra as their processor.
Yet positives did arise from the ashes of the clawback of the farmers' milk price by Fonterra and then Murray Goulburn.
The Mandatory Dairy Code of Conduct was introduced as a result of the lobbying of dairy industry bodies.
It has proved to be vital in helping to restore trust, openness and transparency between dairy farmers and their processors.
The code will celebrate its third anniversary in January 2023, and it has grown organically over the past years, with oversight by the ACCC.
Since it started, it has continued to provide a strong platform for dialogue to achieve oversight of the milk supply agreements that were provided by processors to their suppliers.
The code required that milk supply agreements had to be negotiated in good faith, be drafted in plain English and prohibited retrospective clawbacks as evidenced in 2016, among other safeguards.
Many farms are family owned and are small businesses. They are therefore afforded legislative protections against those who may be considered more powerful in their dealings.
The federal government has recently enacted unfair contracts protections for small businesses, which passed federal parliament on October 27. The legislation is intended to ensure more competition and better prices.
Many family owned farms are small businesses. The definition of a small business has been extended to be businesses with fewer than 100 people (from 20 people) or less than $10 million turnover in the last income year.
Penalties have also been substantially increased for unfair contract terms that are found by the courts to be included in standard form contracts.
The Act provides businesses 12 months to review and amend their standard form contracts to comply with the legislation otherwise higher penalties can be imposed by the court.
Under the Competition and Consumer Act, penalties for businesses may be, whichever is the greater:
For an individual, the maximum penalty will increase from $500,000 to $2.5 million.
These changes have been supported by agricultural bodies such as the NFF and the ACCC.
As with the Mandatory Dairy Code, these changes will need to be monitored and amended as required to ensure they provide the best available protection to small businesses.
NFF president Fiona Simson has correctly identified that further work will be needed to "ensure competitive markets in our food supply chains".
ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said, "The unfair contract terms laws are vital to protect consumers and small businesses against terms in these contracts that take advantage of this imbalance in bargaining power. We are pleased that these laws have been strengthened."
Where market power is abused by those in stronger bargaining positions, advocacy bodies like eastAUSmilk will highlight these abuses to government to seek appropriate redress.
We will watch closely as these changes come into effect and eastAUSmilk will lobby for further changes, if needed, to ensure dairy farms remain sustainable within the dairy value-chain in their relationship with processors and supermarkets.
