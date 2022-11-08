North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Croptune app a convenient new tool for farmers

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated November 8 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Anderson, Northern sales agronomist Haifa Australia, Eldad Sokolowski, Croptune agronomy manager, Aaron Myrteza, sales representative Lindsay Rural Mareeba, and Helen Bensilum, farm manager Kureen Farming. Pictures: Supplied

Farmers are being given the opportunity to instantaneously determine nutrient levels and receive fertiliser recommendations without leaving the paddock, using a new phone app called Croptune.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.