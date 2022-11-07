Three people have been injured in a single vehicle rollover in Central Queensland on Monday morning.
Preliminary information indicates the three occupants were traveling in a semitrailer when the vehicle rolled near Belyando on the Gregory Development Road at 7:45am on Monday.
Paramedics treated three patients at the scene, including one male, one female and a child.
The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and airlifted one patient to Mackay Hospital.
The two other patients have also been transported north to Townsville Base Hospital.
The Gregory Development Road is closed to all traffic near the Bravus mining camp, with long delays expected.
Emergency services have asked travelers to avoid the area if possible.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
