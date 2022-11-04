Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 2230 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 67 bullocks, 18 heifers, 346 cows and 216 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 664 steers, 561 heifers and 37 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a mixed yarding with some quality bullocks and cows which saw firm competition.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, Gulf Country, Georgetown, East Coast and local Tableland areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5 to 10c dearer, heifers were 10c easier and cows were 5 to 10c dearer on the previous week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 600kg sold to 412c and averaged 384c, and those over 600kg averaged 396c. Heifers under 500kg sold to 384c and averaged 332c, while heifers over 500kg averaged 380c. Cows under 400kg made 362c and averaged 340c, while cows over 400kg reached 368c, averaging 354c. Bulls over 650kg reached 346c to average 332c.
Bullocks topped at 396.2c on a/c J and J Westbrook that weighed 490kg to return $1941.38/hd. The top pen of cows was sold for 362.2c, weighing 624kg to return $2259.22/hd.
Store cattle were made up of mostly mixed types of quality and condition, with a good run of cattle on offer for the restocker.
Steers under 200kg reached 628c to average 555c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 464c, averaging 402c, and steers 300 - 400kg topped at 490c and averaged 411c. Mickeys under 200kg sold to 320c, averaging 290c, mickeys 200-300kg sold to 354c, average 296c, and mickeys 300-500kg reached 376c, averaging 289c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 542c and averaged 444c, heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 466c, averaging 429c, and heifers 300 - 400kg made 394c to average 377c.
A pen of 10 steers a/c AW and KJ Pons made 458.2c and weighed 310kg to return $1420.42/hd. A pen of seven heifers on a/c J and J Westbrook made 434.2c weighed 221kg returning $958.34/hd. Cows and calves sold on a/c P and C Arnold-Nott returned $1780/unit.
