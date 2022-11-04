Steers and bullocks under 600kg sold to 412c and averaged 384c, and those over 600kg averaged 396c. Heifers under 500kg sold to 384c and averaged 332c, while heifers over 500kg averaged 380c. Cows under 400kg made 362c and averaged 340c, while cows over 400kg reached 368c, averaging 354c. Bulls over 650kg reached 346c to average 332c.