Heifers under 200kg top at 542c, average 444c at Mareeba

November 4 2022 - 4:00pm
The top priced yearling heifers a/c Inverleigh weighing 115kg sold for 542.2c/kg at Mareeba.

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 2230 cattle on Tuesday.

