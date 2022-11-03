The Birdsville Big Red Bash has sold out in record time, just over a week after tickets went on sale.
Festival founder and owner Greg Donovan said it was such a relief to have the event sold out so early, especially in these uncertain times.
"I was nervous, I always am, before the tickets went on sale.
"So, when we had daily sales soaring like they were and bringing us closer to this sell-out point in such a short amount of time, the excitement was building.
"To experience our unique style of outback music festival people will now have to jump on next year's Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash tickets."
The events are nearly identical, but the Mundi Mundi Bash has shorter travelling times from capital centres and sealed roads the whole way to the event site.
Mr Donovan said the music industry and live event venues had been hit hard for years and like many in the industry, they'd had to cling on, making this week's sell-out such a relief.
Just over 10,000 festival goers will attend the 2023 Big Red Bash, and the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash, and the event line-ups are almost identical.
Icehouse, the band that plays one of Australia's unofficial anthems, Great Southern Land, will be the headline act for both the 2023 Birdsville Big Red Bash and the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash.
In addition to the music line-ups, each festival will feature jam-packed programs of unique outback entertainment and activities - from world record attempts for the 'Nutbush' dance and 'Mad Max dress up', through to comedy and outdoor film screenings, scenic helicopter flights, camel rides, charity fun runs The Bashville Drag Race and Mundi Undie Run, drag dress up competitions and much more.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.