North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life

Hughenden to host inaugural Festival of Outback Skies in 2023

JC
By Jeremy Cook
November 1 2022 - 9:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hughenden will host the inaugural Festival of Outback Skies in April, 2023. Picture Flinders Shire Council.

Hughenden will host the inaugural Festival of Outback Skies in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.