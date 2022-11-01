Hughenden will host the inaugural Festival of Outback Skies in 2023.
The festival will run for three days from April 28 to 30 and will celebrate the town's rural lifestyle and interests.
The weekend will feature an array of live music, workshops, markets, food, art and a bull ride among other entertainment.
Festivities will take place across two venues, the Hughenden Showgrounds and the Hughenden Recreational Lake, with the two centrepiece precincts being linked by an art trail.
Flinders Shire Council Mayor Jane McNamara said over the coming months, organisers will be seeking community involvement in making lanterns, arts and crafts for the event.
"We're also looking for musicians, artists, craft makers and food vendors, so get in touch and get involved in this amazing new event on our calendar," she said.
In past years, Hughenden celebrated the Dinosaur Festival, which was community run and held over a period of up to 10 days.
Cr McNamara said the event was an exciting newcomer on the Outback Festivals calendar.
"We're delighted to be able to host this milestone event for not only our local community, but for visitors from across Queensland and Australia," she said.
"We are very appreciative of the input from some of these wonderful volunteers who ran Hughenden festivals in the past."
The schedule for the festival includes:
Tickets will go on sale in January, 2023 and will include package tours with accommodation and "Dinner under the Stars" which will run from Townsville.
People interested in volunteering should contact the Flinders Shire Council events team on (07) 4741 2900 or email flinders@flinders.qld.gov.au.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.