Nominations open for eastAUSmilk board, district council positions

By Shaughn Morgan, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
November 5 2022 - 11:00am
eastAUSmilk - time for members' involvement

The first anniversary of the amalgamation of Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation and Dairy Connect in forming 'eastAUSmilk' occurs on December 1.

