North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Exclusive

BIRRR celebrates eight years, says time to switch the narrative is now

October 31 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Alexander connecting from her family's property in western Queensland. Picture by Lisa Alexander Photography.

IT'S TIME to stop bashing bush internet and instead focus on improving our connectivity, according to rural telecommunications advocacy group Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.