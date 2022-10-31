North Queensland Register

Round two of Charters Towers Regional Council Community Grants Program opens today

Zoe Thomas
October 31 2022 - 9:00pm
Previous recipient 2022 Taste of the Towers. Picture supplied by Charters Towers Regional Council.

Round two of Charters Towers Regional Council Community Grants Program opens today to help fund activities, programs or services taking place in the first half of next year.

