Round two of Charters Towers Regional Council Community Grants Program opens today to help fund activities, programs or services taking place in the first half of next year.
The program is designed to assist community groups and organisations to deliver activities, programs, or services to the community between January 1 and June 30 in 2023.
Not-for-profit groups have the opportunity to apply for monetary or in-kind support, to assist and encourage new and diverse events, projects or services to be developed and delivered in the region.
Charters Towers Regional Council councillor Sonia Bennetto said the Community Grants Program provided valuable financial support to local community groups seeking assistance with their activities.
"They can also assist in reducing the costs associated with the planning and running of events and programs," she said.
"The funding is intended to support applicants to become self-sufficient and encourage new events, projects or services to be developed within the region.
"These grants can be instrumental for organisations to get new events off the ground."
With up to $5000 in monetary or in-kind support available per application, council encouraged local sporting, recreation, arts, and other community-related groups to consider applying for assistance.
Previous recipients include Greenvale Country Club who received funding for facility upgrades, Towers Pastoral, Agricultural and Mining Association who received support for the 2022 Charters Towers Show and Southern Cross Western Horse Association for the waiver of fees for the 2022 Ranch Horse Show.
In total, round one saw eight applications received with all being funded to the total amount of $27,542.
Council noted applications that demonstrate a significant benefit to the broader community and region would be highly considered.
Applications for round two close on November 25. For more information visit the Charters Towers Regional Council website.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
