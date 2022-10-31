North Queensland Register

Bowen Gumlu Growers Association hosts Japanese Consul-General

Zoe Thomas
Zoe Thomas
October 31 2022 - 6:00am
Sawaka Kasuga, Chris Monsour of Prospect Agriculture and Eden Lassie Agave Farm and Mizuki Oki at Eden Lassie Agave Farm. Picture supplied by Bowen Gumlu Growers Association.

Bowen Gumlu Growers Association recently hosted Japanese Consul-General Masuo Ono as agricultural trainees undertake an exchange program in the local region and also provided the opportunity to foster potential trade export relationships between the two countries.

