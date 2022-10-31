Bowen Gumlu Growers Association recently hosted Japanese Consul-General Masuo Ono as agricultural trainees undertake an exchange program in the local region and also provided the opportunity to foster potential trade export relationships between the two countries.
Mr Ono toured local growers' farms who are currently participating in the Japanese Agricultural Exchange Program including; Marto's Mangoes, Eden Lassie Agave Farm and Koorelah Farms.
BGGA CEO Ry Collins said the association had been working closely with the Japanese Consulate to exchange information and updates about the program since the trainees arrived in Australia in April earlier this year.
"The Japanese Consulate's visit provided a great opportunity for Mr Ono to meet the growers, trainees and see first-hand where they have been living and working," he said.
"The Japanese Agricultural Exchange Program is an important international education, trade and regional promotion initiative for the region and local horticulture industry.
"This is the second year the program has been run and hosted by BGGA."
Mr Collins said the meeting also provided BGGA with the opportunity to initiate conversations around creating new agricultural export and trade opportunities for local growers with Japan.
"BGGA addressed the need to remove existing regulatory and market access barriers that currently restrict some of our produce from entering this important Asian market," he said.
"Our discussion also highlighted the wealth of trade opportunities in North Queensland through other industries including aquaculture, manufacturing, mining and tourism."
Mr Collins said the Japanese trainees, who had been gaining valuable skills and knowledge while working on local fruit and vegetable farms for the past five months, had also been making the most of their downtime and enjoying the region's local events and tourist spots.
"BGGA is pleased with the success of the program to date and thanks the growers who have been contributing to the trainees' agricultural knowledge," he said.
"BGGA also acknowledges the trainees' dedication to their learning and farm work as well as the support from the Queensland Government for their contribution to the program."
The regional industry body represents agricultural growers, producers and businesses in North Queensland.
