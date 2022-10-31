Police have scaled back search operations at Richmond into the disappearance of 19-year-old Tea Wright-Finger.
She was last seen around 3pm Sunday, October 16 on Coalbrook Road, Richmond, when she was dropped off by a friend at the four-wheel-drive she had been driving.
Police began coordinating extensive search and rescue operations in the Richmond region on October 22, involving SES volunteers, police, landholders and council personnel.
Aerial assets involved in the search included QG Air fixed wing and rotary aircraft as well as locally contracted mustering helicopters.
Surface assets included numerous all-terrain vehicles searching scrub and bushland, as well as detailed grid foot searches.
Police have also undertaken extensive inquires at local stations and properties within the area but neither Tea or the blue 2013 Toyota Prado with Queensland registration 210-TLA - have been seen since October 16.
Police announced last week that the vehicle had been stolen from Proserpine on October 14.
"The Prado was stolen as part of a fraud-related offence, that is, obtained without paying," Inspector Damian Crosby, Townsville Police, said. "It was reported to police as stolen on the 14th of October and is still a current, active stolen vehicle."
He stressed that the emphasis of police was on finding Ms Wright-Finger safe and well.
She is described as Caucasian, approximately 180cms tall with a medium build and blondish/light brown hair.
The investigation into her disappearance is continuing and police remain in close contact with her family.
Police continue to appeal for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.
Anyone with information for police should contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day.
People can report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers or by calling 1800 333 000 and quoting the reference number QP2201795940.
