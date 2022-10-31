North Queensland Register

Search for Tea Wright-Finger missing at Richmond scaled back

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:30am
A rear view image of the car Tea was driving when she went missing. Picture supplied.

Police have scaled back search operations at Richmond into the disappearance of 19-year-old Tea Wright-Finger.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

