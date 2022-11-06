North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Angela Seng-Williams joins Growcom as head of engagement and advocacy

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
November 6 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Seng-Williams joins the Growcom team.

As part of our mission to celebrate horticulture loudly and proudly in 2023 and beyond, we are surrounding our growers with people who also believe horticulture is the most important industry in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.