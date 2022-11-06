Angela trained in agricultural extension and has 30 years' cross-industry experience in grower engagement, advocacy, facilitation and project management across the Queensland sugar, grazing and cropping industries. Recently Angela had five years working as the Canegrowers manager in the Bundaberg region during which time she led the state-wide codesign of the first formalised and evidence-based grower centric extension framework for agriculture with assistance from over 350 extension officers, advisers and farmers. This work is now building momentum and being embedded into several industries and now horticulture.

