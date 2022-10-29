INVESTORS have poured more than half a billion dollars in the Australian plant-based food industry during the past year a report has found.
According to the first Asia-Pacific AgrifoodTech Investment Report, which was unveiled earlier this week in Singapore, Australian startups have been a popular choice for investors, highlighted by 55 deals worth a total of $565 billion being inked in the past 12 months.
Helping spur on investor confidence was the fact that three of the biggest Australian agricultural investment deals signed during 2021 were with plant-based protien companies such as Melbourne-based mobile ordering and payments platform Mr Yum raised $100m, followed by V2 Foods ($83m), and cloud kitchen startup EatClub ($63m).
AgriFutures Australia senior manager of growAG, Arianna Sippel, said the report demonstrated the growing maturity of the sector in Australia.
"The investment deals we've seen in 2021 spanned everything from eGrocery and in-store retail tech to farm management software and sensing so it shows the diversity of commercial opportunities in Australia," Ms Sippel said.
"AgriFutures Australia is excited about the growth of investment in Australian agrifood tech and is focused on helping increase investment and collaboration through the grow AG. platform and evokeAG. program.
"grow AG. makes it easier than ever for startups to list their commercial opportunities and to forge connections across the Australian agritech ecosystem, from researchers and producers to investors and entrepreneurs."
The platform, which was launched in April 2021, has more than 80,000 users, a third of which are based overseas, and has listed more than 160 commercial opportunities and 2,700 research projects.
The report also indicated that the outlook for agrifood tech is bright, despite the deteriorating global economic climate with investment in Asia-Pacific agrifood tech startups setting a new record in 2021, reaching $US15.2b.
The report also showed that while China experienced a significant pullback in startup funding, the rest of the Asia-Pacific region has recorded a 15 per cent year-on-year increase in the first half of 2022, bucking a global trend.
Michael Dean, AgFunder founding partner and Asia-Pacific head said: "Early on we saw the potential of the region, with its booming population growth and emerging centres of technology innovation, as a destination for agrifood tech venture investment.
"We established our GROW Accelerator and Singapore-based venture impact funds to assist institutional and corporate investors in the region to access the disruptive technologies that have the potential to drive efficiencies, profitability and sustainability for decades to come."
