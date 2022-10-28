North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Bullocks 653kg top at 400c to return $2614 at Charters Towers

October 28 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bullocks in demand at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 3104 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1519 prime cattle and 1585 store cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.