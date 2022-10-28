Bullocks in demand at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 3104 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1519 prime cattle and 1585 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 304 bullocks, 170 heifers, 876 cows and 169 bulls. The store cattle consisted of 489 steers, 381 mickeys, 693 heifers and 22 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised some good lines of bullocks and cows which saw firm competition, with others of mixed quality selling to easier rates.
The yarding was drawn from Georgetown, Mt Surprise, Einasleigh, Mt Garnet, Julia Creek, Richmond, Collinsville as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 3-10c dearer, heifers were unchanged, cows were 3-5c easier, and bulls were 10 - 15c easier on last week's rates
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 406c and averaged 372c, and those over 500kg topped at 402c to average 394c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 402c and averaged 375c. Cows under 400kg made 356c and averaged 314c, while cows over 400kg reached 386c, averaging 345c. Bulls under 450kg made 420c and averaged 341c, while bulls over 600kg reached 390c to average 332c.
Bullocks topped at 400.2c for nine ox sold on a/c Welcome Downs Cattle Co, Mywyn, Einasleigh, that weighed 653kg to return $2614/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Brinard Investments, Brinard Station, Julia Creek, that sold for 402.2c, weighing 440kg to return $1769/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by NA and NG Angus, Dawsonvale, Charters Towers, for 386.2c, weighing 533kg to return $2985/hd. Bulls sold on a/c KJ and SL Boyd, Clyde Park, Hughenden topped at 334.2c and weighed 893kg, to return $2985/hd.
Store cattle were made up of mostly mixed types of quality and condition. There were a few good lines of cattle on offer. This reflected in the market with better types seeing increased competition.
Steers under 200kg reached 618c to average 582c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 606c, averaging 493c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 492c and averaged 445c and steers over 400kg sold to 410c to average 398c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 610c, averaging 498c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 468c and averaged 444c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 464c, averaging 426c, heifers 320 - 370kg made 410c to average 360c.
A pen of 18 steers a/c Traxford Pty Ltd, South Double Hill, Majors Creek, made 618.2c and weighed 169kg, returning an average of $1044/hd. A line of 34 mickey bulls sold on a/c Mt Douglas Pastoral Co, Mt Douglas, Clermont, sold to 610.2c to weigh 190kg and return $1159/hd.
A good pen of 13 heifers on a/c Mt Douglas Pastoral Co, Mt Douglas, Clermont, made 468.2c, weighed 164kg, returning $767/hd. Cows and calves were made up of small lots and sold from $1460 to $1850/unit.
