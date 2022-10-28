A Mount Isa triathlete has toughed it out against the world's best in Hawaii, after competing at the 2022 Ironman World Championships.
Kimberley Alcorn overcame a gruelling 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride and a 42.2km run to finish the race in 11 hours and 42 minutes.
The 32-year-old qualified for the event after the Cairns Ironman in June, and marked just the third Ironman she had completed in full.
The Ironman events are considered some of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world. Participants who complete the triathlon within 17 hours are designated an 'Ironman'.
Having just returned to Mount Isa, Alcorn had firm words for any aspiring competitors.
"If anyone else wants to do it, good luck," she said.
"It was always going to be physically tough, but I felt like it was mentally gruelling as well.
"It really was a tough day, but it was a tough day for everyone, so you get a bit of solace in that."
Having competed in the Cairns Ironman only a few months prior, Alcorn spent around three months preparing herself physically for Hawaii.
Although she knew the race would be physically tough, she said mentally, "it was a whole other ball game".
"The last 32 kilometres was lonely as anything else," she said.
"As much as you're questioning your life's choices in that 42 kilometres, the finish line is definitely worth it."
Alcorn also added that despite the gruelling nature, the Ironman races can completed by anyone.
"You have to be dedicated, you have to want it," she said.
"If there's anyone out there that reads this and they want a bit of advice or guidance, then I'm more than happy to help."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
