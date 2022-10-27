Police are appealing for members of the public with any information that may assist their investigations into the disappearance of Tea Wright-Finger from the Richmond area to come forward.
Speaking at an update on the search for the missing 19-year-old on Thursday, Inspector Damien Crosby, Townsville Police, Western Patrol Group said search operations that were continuing in the vicinity of the last place Tea was sighted, close to Richmond, were one component of the investigation.
He confirmed that the vehicle associated with her last known sighting, on Coalbrook Road on Sunday, October 16, a blue Toyota Prado four-wheel-drive, had been stolen from Proserpine on October 14.
"The Prado was stolen as part of a fraud-related offence, that is, obtained without paying," he said.
"It was reported to police as stolen on the 14th of October and is still a current, active stolen vehicle.
"I reiterate, our focus is on ensuring Tea is safe and well.
"We implore any member of the public or friends of Tea who may have information as to her whereabouts, that may assist our investigation, to please ensure that information is provided to us, whether by Crime Stoppers or Policelink, or by attending your local police station."
A land and air search for Tea began on Saturday, and Insp Crosby said that was ongoing, including Search and Rescue coordinators, with access to Richmond Shire Council resources, the Queensland government's airwing, and private contractors.
Police had been focusing efforts in the Flinders River area close to the Richmond township, based on information from Tea's mobile phone, which was switched on very briefly around 9.30am on Tuesday, October 18.
The Mount Isa RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has also been involved in the aerial search.
Insp Crosby said search efforts hadn't managed to locate the vehicle or confirm its direction of travel.
"However, an analysis of an extensive amount of CCTV and video footage is a component of the missing persons investigation," he said. "We're not discounting any avenue in our inquiry."
He said police had a timeline of Tea's movements up until she was last seen in the vicinity of the blue Prado, which has the Queensland registration 210-TLA.
"Numerous members of the public have provided us with statements of Tea's last known movements," he said.
"We're not ruling out any avenue of investigation but there's no evidence to date to indicate (foul play) has occurred.
"We've always had concerns (for Tea) due to the fact that no-one has seen or heard from her since October 16."
Her last listed address was in the Northern Territory and she has family in Bundaberg. It was they who reported her missing.
Insp Crosby said she'd been working in the grazing industry, particularly round the Richmond area.
