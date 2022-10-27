North Queensland Register
Processor cows peak at 390c/kg, yearling steers to 728c at Emerald Prime Store Sale

Ben Harden
October 27 2022
RBV Rural livestock agent Bryton Virgo, Emerald, with vendors Mark and Glenda Rowe, Rowe Cattle Co, Buffel Park, Moranbah, who sold a line of Charbray Brahman cross steers, with their lead pen, weighing 357kgs, making to 656c/kg or $2347/head. Pictures by Ben Harden

Widespread rainfall across Central Queensland last week were a boon to the restocking demand at the Emerald Prime and Store Sale on Thursday, where the yearling steer price peaked at 728c/kg.

