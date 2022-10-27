Widespread rainfall across Central Queensland last week were a boon to the restocking demand at the Emerald Prime and Store Sale on Thursday, where the yearling steer price peaked at 728c/kg.
After missing last weeks sale due to wet weather, the Emerald combined cattle sale saw a total of 1320 head yarded this week, 876 head less than the previous sale a fortnight ago.
Brock Palmer of Ray White Livestock Emerald Land and Cattle Co described this week's yarding as mostly good quality.
"Great representations of quality local crossbred store cattle and well finished cows and prime heifers," Mr Palmer said.
"A full panel of meatworks buyers were present with a general dearer trend across most prime descriptions except for heavy bulls."
A large run of Buffel Park Charbray steers created fierce bidding competition at the sale, where the lead pen made 698.2c/kg.
Moranbah graziers Mark and Glenda Rowe, Rowe Cattle Co, Buffel Park, sold 70 Charbray steers, weighing an average of 326kg, to make 656c/kg or $2144/ head.
Mr Rowe said they were extremely happy with the result.
"We've had a good season back at home, which was amplified with good winter rain," he said.
"The Charbray steers came from our Clermont block and these steers were out of Brahman cows and sired by a Charbray bull we bought from Palgrove."
The Rowe family usually sell their cattle straight to the meat works, but were in enticed on the weaner prices in today's cattle market.
"In the last five years, we've transitioned to selling smaller cattle because it has been so dry and the prices we're getting for weaner cattle is similar or actually better than keeping them on to sell as bullocks," Mr Rowe said.
Their son Matthew Rowe also sold a run of black Angus steers, weighing 343kgs, to make 606c/kg or $2079/head.
RBV Rural livestock agent Bryton Virgo, Emerald, said there was a good lineup of EU cattle offered on the day,.
"With a bit of rain around, it did hold a few numbers back, but overall cattle are looking well during the season," Mr Virgo said.
"At the present time, weight pays for the producer so there's not many lightweight cattle here today and we're finding most categories have plenty of weight in them.
"Going forward with the season. that we've had, there will be plenty of weight (cattle) coming in."
Cattle were drawn locally, with cattle also coming from Moranbah, Clermont, Jericho, Aramack, and places in-between.
Looking ahead, Mr Virgo said rainfall would have the biggest influence on yarding size and prices at next week's sale.
"There was a lot of local producers buying on the day, as well as further afield just trying to secure some numbers that currently aren't on the market," Mr Virgo said.
"They're trying to get as many numbers as they can going into the end of the season, with plenty of grass about.
"I think we can see that the market is holding due to supply and demand and the great season that we're currently experiencing here in Central Queensland."
A very limited supply of bullocks offered at this week's Emerald sale, saw the category top at 410.2c/kg, whilst a good supply of heavy cows topped at 390.2c/kg and average 374c/kg.
Heavy prime heifers sold in the 390-410c/kg range whilst heavy bulls topped at 350.2c/kg and average 331c/kg.
Weaner steers sold to solid competition from local restockers, with a pen of lightweight angus steers reaching an isolated 728.2c/kg.
Feeder heifers reached 504.2c/kg for a very limited supply, whilst a good line up of crossbred weaner heifers reached 586.2c/kg.
Anne and John Groves of Priora, Springsure, were thrilled with their result today at today's sale, with their pen of Speckle Park No.2 steers, selling for an average $2072/head.
Running a Droughtmaster Speckle Park commercial operation15km south of Springsure.
Mr Groves said their steers sold really well, on the back drop of good rainfall.
"We had a great winter and our country and breeders at home have benefited from last week's rain," he said.
"The cattle have done very well right through the winter and these are the first cross with a Speckle Park bull and we're very happy with how they sold."
John and Jan Smith, Birraban, Springsure, sold Santa Angus cross bullocks to top the bullock market at 410.2c/kg, weighing 680kgs, and return $2,789/head. They also sold a pen of Santa cross cows, weighing 690kgs, which made 378.2c/kg to return $2,609/head.
John and Jan also sold Santa Angus cross weaner steers topping at 680.2c/kg, with the lead pen weighing 332kgs, which made 630.2c/kg to return $2,095/head.
Godwin Smith Group Pty Ltd at Yarrai, Springsure, sold heavy Brangus cross cows, weighing 660kgs, which made 374.2c/kg to return $2,469/head.
The McKinlay family of Callandoon Angus Stud sold Angus weaner steers, weighing 235kgs, at 728c/kg and return $1711/head.
Sam Payne of Neelia, Capella sold Droughtmaster EU weaner steers to 668c/kg or $1887/head.
The Donaldson family of Neelia Capella sold heavy Droughtmaster cows, weighing 590kgs, at 379c/kgs or $2237/head.
The Stevenson and Cooper Families at Cardbeign, Springsure sold a line of Simmental X No. 2 Heifers to 576c/kg and return $1755/head.
Their heavy Belmont cross cows sold to 381c/kg, to weigh 680kgs and return $2592/head.
The Harrold family at Hillside, Springsure sold Angus cross heifers to 586c/kg and return $1617/head.
The Hayden Family at Janibee Valley consigned Brangus steers to 606c/kg, weighing 330kg, or $2000/head.
Tony and Louise Prentice of Jamar, Emerald sold Santa cross steers reaching 612c/kg, to weigh 356kgs, or $2182/head. Their heifer portion, weighing 447kgs, made 482c/kg or $2155/head.
The Jansen family at Riverview, Alpha consigned Angus cross heifers, weighing 375kg, topped the heifer category, making 498c/kg or $1868/head.
