NT man, 46, dies in vehicle collision near Emerald

Updated October 26 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:30am
A man has died in a two vehicle collision near Comet on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps

A 46-year-old man has died after a collision between two cars at Comet, 33km east of Emerald, on Wednesday morning.

