North Queensland Register

James Cook University study shows need for better access to snake antivenoms

By Newsroom
October 28 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The study conducted by James Cook University found a need for greater access was needed to snakebite treatments. Picture: File

A global study conducted by James Cook University has discovered that treatments for snakebites are not reaching the places that need them most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.