A global study conducted by James Cook University has discovered that treatments for snakebites are not reaching the places that need them most.
The research of snakebites during 2019 by Professor Richard Franklin found more than 63,000 people died from snakebites. Of those, only two people died in Australia, while more than 51,000 deaths were recorded in India.
"We found the majority of deaths from snakebite envenoming occurred in South Asia, (the area from Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh) with sub-Saharan Africa having the second-most deaths," Professor Franklin said.
"However, in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, many seek out traditional healers or attend clinics with insufficient education about how to treat snakebite envenoming or lacking the antivenom to administer life-saving treatment.
"Victims who do reach a hospital often have insufficient access to dialysis, ventilators, and blood transfusions, which are essential to deal with the complications of envenoming."
In Africa, Nigeria had the greatest number of deaths with 1460 recorded.
Professor Franklin said the majority of the deaths came from four species of snake, krait, Russell's Viper, the sawscaled viper and the Indian cobra, all of which had antivenom treatments, but some of the contributing factors to the high numbers was treatment options not being distributed to rural areas.
"Anti-venom exists for all these species, but preventing snakebite death depends on not just the existence of antivenom, but also its dissemination to rural areas and the health system's capacity to provide care for victims with secondary complications such as neuro- toxic respiratory failure or acute kidney injury requiring dialysis," he said.
Interventions to secure more rapid antivenom delivery need to be coupled with preventive strategies like increased education and health system strengthening in rural areas.
"Securing timely antivenom access across rural areas of the world would save thousands of lives, and greater investment into devising and scaling up these interventions should be prioritised,"
