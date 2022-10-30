North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Sydney market passes porterage fees to growers

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
October 30 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney market fees don't grow on trees

A couple of weeks ago we were alerted to a new charge being passed onto growers. This one was quite the surprise, as it came with no grower consultation. One would hazard a guess that this article may be the first time many growers in Queensland have been alerted to it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.