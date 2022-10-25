North Queensland Register
Fashions on the Field finalists to compete for $10,000 cash prize

JC
By Jeremy Cook
October 25 2022 - 12:00am
The 2022 Cloncurry Fashion Series finalists include Shelly Davidson, Nicole Saunders, Renee Moore, May Elliot, Sarah Bohan, Leonie Ansell and Angie Nisbet. Pictures Cloncurry and District Race Club Facebook.

This year's Fashions on the Field winner will walk away with $10,000 in prize money after the upcoming 2022 Cloncurry Fashion Series grand final.

