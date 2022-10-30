North Queensland Register
Talk of the Town: Scribing in the copy paper, party line era

October 30 2022 - 5:00am
Many years before I began working for the company that's now Australian Community Media, I was employed as the journalist for my hometown newspaper, where old-fashioned phones were de rigeur. Picture: Lloyd Marshall

I've been told that this week marks my 10th anniversary of working for the company that publishes this masthead and its sister publication, the Queensland Country Life.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

