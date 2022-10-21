North Queensland Register

New $204m for Great Barrier Reef announced in federal budget

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 21 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The federal government is making good on an election promise to spend a record $1.2 billion to protect, manage and restore the reef. Picture: file

An additional $204 million in next week's federal budget for the Great Barrier Reef is expected to enable more catchment restoration programs, according to Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.