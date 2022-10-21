An additional $204 million in next week's federal budget for the Great Barrier Reef is expected to enable more catchment restoration programs, according to Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.
She has announced that the federal government was making good an election promise to spend a record $1.2 billion to protect, manage and restore the reef.
She said the additional funding would address critical gaps in the Reef 2050 Long-Term Sustainability Plan and speed up reef protection activities.
"Catchment restoration programs will restore and remediate gully and stream banks to reduce sediment run-off into the reef and improve water quality," she said.
Additional funding will also support targeted blue carbon ecosystem restoration projects.
"Mangroves, tidal marshes and seagrasses are critical in protecting the reef from run-off but also provide important breeding and feeding habitats for marine life," Ms Plibersek said.
Some $20 million will be dedicated to assist corals to evolve more quickly and adapt to their changing environment, as well as supporting natural restoration of damaged and degraded reefs.
New funding will deliver stronger fisheries management and protect threatened species on the reef by working with commercial fishers to reduce by-catch through modifying and upgrading fishing equipment.
A grant of $15.3 million will be provided to set up the new Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre at the Central Queensland University in Gladstone, which will allow additional specialist staff to be hired and new research laboratories set up, to improve Australia's understanding of reef ecosystems.
Together with the Queensland government, the new funding brings Australia's total reef investment to more than $4.4 billion from 2014-15 to 2029-30.
Speaking on ABC Radio, Ms Plibersek said the new $204m was a really important additional investment, giving people the opportunity to tackle some of the reef's biggest challenges.
"This funding will deliver stronger monitoring to ensure water quality targets are met, improve our understanding of blue carbon ecosystems and support traditional owners to manage land and sea country," she said.
"Budget funding will improve water quality by restoring and expanding mangrove and seagrass beds to reduce sediment run-off into the reef and provide important habitat for marine life.
"We will also work with commercial fishers to reduce by-catch through modifying and upgrading fishing equipment."
Special Envoy for the reef, Nita Green said it sustained 64,000 Australian jobs and contributed $6.4 billion to the Australian economy.
"From Cairns to Gladstone, protecting the Reef means investing in regional communities," she said. "As well as a crucial investment for our natural environment, this will support the entire Queensland - and Australian - economy."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
