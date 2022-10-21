A Clermont bull rider looks to cement his place at the top of the national standings and claim a fifth consecutive title as the countdown to the Professional Bull Riders Australia grand finals begins.
Aaron Kleier has the opportunity to make history as the most crowned bull rider in the PBR with only a handful of events left before the grand finals next month in Townsville.
Mr Kleier said he was not letting the pressure get to him.
"I'm feeling good and more confident with my riding this season," he said.
"The biggest thing for me is focusing on my routine and if something's working for me, I'm not going to change it.
"I'll keep it the same."
Mr Kleier said it meant a lot to him to potentially look at a fifth consecutive title.
"It's a hard thing to do, to stay consistent at the top of your sport for such a long time, but I don't really feel pressure to win or for titles, just pressure to ride my bulls well because that's my job," he said.
"Townsville always has a great atmosphere and people just seem to love it.
"It's also pretty close to home and a lot of people I know come up for it and it's great to see them."
Amongst the action, the grand finals will see the return of both international riders and entertainment with US-based entertainer Matt Merritt and country music artist Ryan Weaver gearing up to take the stage.
PBR Australia general manager Glen Young said he expects this year's finals to be one of the biggest yet.
"This year's grand finals are going to be a significant event in PBR Australia history," he said.
"International talent and entertainers are back after three years, but Aaron Kleier is in red hot form as he strives for five back-to-back Australian titles.
"It's going to be an exciting time for the audiences in Townsville to be a part of this potentially history making event."
The event will be held at the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre on November 25 and 26.
