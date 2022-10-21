North Queensland Register
Countdown begins to PBR Australia grand finals in Townsville

Zoe Thomas
Zoe Thomas
October 21 2022 - 9:30pm
Aaron Kleier has the opportunity to make history as the most crowned bull rider in the PBR. Picture supplied by Creative Concepts PR.

A Clermont bull rider looks to cement his place at the top of the national standings and claim a fifth consecutive title as the countdown to the Professional Bull Riders Australia grand finals begins.

