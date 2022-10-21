North Queensland Register

Crop estimates increase to 16.28m tonnes due to growth in Herbert and Proserpine regions

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated October 21 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wilmar Sugar has revised their total crop estimate due to in-season growth in the Herbert and Proserpine regions. Picture by Zoe Thomas.

Wilmar Sugar has revised their total crop estimate due to in-season growth in the Herbert and Proserpine regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.