A Charters Towers youngster is making a name for himself amongst the goat industry with plans to foster a new set of skills under his already impressive repertoire.
Torino Brodie from Centauri Station, located 20 kilometres west of Charters Towers, is a passionate dairy goat breeder, shower and budding documentary filmmaker.
The North Queensland Register last spoke with the dairy goat expert in 2017 after he appeared on the Australian television show Little Big Shots.
Five years on, the now 12-year-old continues to build his name within the industry and so much more.
Initially growing up on a cattle property with parents Wayne and Jenny Brodie, the family downsized their beef operation and later expanded their goat herd.
Torino continues to own and operate his dairy goat stud, GotItAllGoats, which has grown to a herd size of over 100 animals.
The predominant breeds within his herd include Anglo Nubian, Toggenburg, Australian Brown, British Alpine and Sanann goats.
Jenny said Torino completely facilitated his own breeding program.
"He has done his own breeding program, which has worked really well for him," she said.
"He has got different goats that he'll put with different bucks."
The breeder continues to target the live export market with his goats sent to dairies predominantly based in Malaysia.
"Ideally, his breeding program has been working toward achieving higher butter fat protein levels in his milk," Jenny said.
"Normally, goats are around three to four butter fat protein, and he has been averaging between four and seven."
Jenny said he had worked hard to improve the genetics within his breeding program to target the overseas market.
"Malaysia has been our market," Jenny said.
"Torino's aim has been to get the higher butter fat to be able to really walk into those live export markets because they have been looking for options and ways of improving their dairies."
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the live export market with a decrease in travel between countries, but Jenny said they were previously exporting between five to 20 animals a year.
"They're not after a lot of goats, they're after the top quality and genetics," she said.
"We also sell domestically for people.
"Right from people who want a little goat in the backyard, right through to, I'd really like to go to the show and win something."
Torino also continues to show his goats at various agricultural shows across the state and also recently won Reserve Breed Champion at this year's Royal Queensland Show for his Australian Brown Lilo.
Whilst the Ekka took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the dairy goat enthusiast still got to participate in the show online.
"I got to do virtual judging," Torino said.
"I judged the champion categories for Anglo Nubian and Toggenburg."
Whilst breeding quality genetics remains a core priority for the youngster, Torino has also turned his attention to his new venture 'Torino's Outback'.
A dedicated Youtube channel and social media presence creating short wildlife based films.
"On my channel, you'll see me with all the different wildlife I find on and off my property," he said.
"I love making short films about all the wonderful things I find on my adventures with my little camera."
So much so, the Brodie family have decided to downsize their goat herd in the near future and begin travelling around Australia in 2024 for Torino to pursue his documentary filmmaking passion.
"We want to downsize a bit," Torino said.
"I've convinced my grandma to look after some of my goats and we are planning to travel and do movies on animals.
"It's just another thing I really love doing besides my goats."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.