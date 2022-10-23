North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Fair farms focuses on compliance with workplace laws

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
October 23 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fair's fair

The most important industry in the world is horticulture. Not convinced? Name one industry that doesn't rely on a workforce who needs to eat a range of fruit, vegetables and nuts to stay alive?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.