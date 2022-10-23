Fair's fair

A grower perspective from the conference was this: It is a shame that growers who do everything right have to prove their behaviour with a certificate of audit. It's an added burden and cost that we could all do without. But it's an even greater shame that the few growers who don't do things right, spoil the reputation of all those who do. These growers detract from our workforce and unfairly price their produce; it's not a level playing field. These growers forced us into this space, and they need to be forced out. We need to reboot the reputation of horticulture.

