Continuing with recent northern trends, increased numbers of cattle are utilising the facilities available at the Hughenden saleyards as producers experience a stellar 2022 season.
Flinders Shire Council data indicates the uptake in dipping, weighing and yarding facilities have all increased year on year since 2020.
Across 2022 to date, an average monthly head of 6253 cattle were dipped with 11,567 dipped in May alone.
This compares to an average monthly figure of 2459 in 2020.
Clancy and Tenielle Middleton of 5M Livestock Services took over the lease of the local saleyard in May last year and attest to the growth.
"Our biggest service is clearing because we're on the tick line," Ms Middleton said.
"Any cattle that needs to go north to south has to be cleared, so we dip the cattle and Clancy is a certified tick inspector.
"Our numbers are growing and we've got great clientele."
As cattle continue to move across the state, the council data highlights an average head of 6235 were yarded per month in 2022, an increase of 5072 compared to the average figure of 1163 in 2020.
Ms Middleton said the season played a key role in the continued increase.
"It's got a fair bit to do with season," she said.
"It has been an amazing season and especially to the south, so a lot of people are moving cattle from north to south."
Flinders Shire Council recently purchased the Hughenden cattle railway loading yards from Aurizon with the intention to benefit any cattle train operators and allow access to rail-related infrastructure.
Ms Middleton said 5M Livestock Services would continue to work alongside the local council and their future rail plans.
"We want to keep improving and growing our services and clientele," she said.
"Whatever the council's plans are with the railway, hopefully we can help.
"Our plans are to really help the cattle industry through servicing and making everything easy."
