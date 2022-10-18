North Queensland Register
Cattle numbers through Hughenden yards growing

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated October 18 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
Tenielle and Clancy Middleton of 5M Livestock Services currently manage the Hughenden saleyards. The operators took over the lease in May 2021 and have seen continued growth in the number of cattle coming through the facility. Picture: Zoe Thomas

Continuing with recent northern trends, increased numbers of cattle are utilising the facilities available at the Hughenden saleyards as producers experience a stellar 2022 season.

Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

