The rugged reliability of the Brahman breed has served the Mauloni family well for more than two decades.
Matthew, Rob, Tom and Regina Mauloni, run their commercial crossbreeding operation on Mont Albion Station, north of Mount Garnet, and Spurwood Springs, at Mena Creek, in the Cassowary Coast region. Both properties have been in the family for 25 years, with Mont Albion consisting of undulating forest country, while Spurwood Springs is tropical coast fattening country.
Regina Mauloni said, overall, they've had a reasonable wet season, with their cattle in good condition coming into the end of the dry season.
"The Brahmans' hardiness and propensity to conserve body condition provides us with a higher level of security during dry years. They've proven themselves in tropical conditions for more than 20 years," Ms Mauloni said.
The Mauloni's cross their Brahmans with a combination of Charbray and Droughtmaster cattle.
"We find that the increased Brahman content provides an adaptable beast. The Brahman-cross are able to do well in the drier months on the breeding block and then settle in quickly to the tropics for fattening."
The family put the bulls in the paddock from the end of January to the middle of June with 2 rounds of mustering conducted in this time. This controlled management program has been in place for close to four years.
"The biggest wins with the controlled joining for us are the higher weights in weaning, combined with the improved breeder body condition. Generally speaking, our culling on temperament is fairly strict as is our culling of empty dry cattle. We're also continuing to revise our lick feeding program."
The Mauloni's predominantly target the meatworks market with the objective of sending a two to three-year-old 250 to 300kg dressed weight article.
"This market compliments the fattening capacity of the coastal country. We do also sell surplus cull animals to local traders and fatteners."
To diversify and improve the Brahman genetics running through their herd, the Mauloni's attended the 2021 Gold City Brahman Sale in Charters Towers.
"We like to buy bulls then give them plenty of time to settle in and adapt so that when our breeding season begins, they are ready to go immediately."
Ms Mauloni said the bull they bought from Callan Solari, XMS Brahmans, Ingham, at Gold City last year is performing "very well thus far".
"We like the XMS bulls for their temperament, high fertility and ability to thrive in the northern environment. The information Callan provides on his cow lines is most useful, and he's honest, easy to talk to and a genuine northern cattle breeder."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
