State funding guarantees LifeFlight's future in north west Qld

Updated October 14 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:24am
An artist's impression of the new base at Mount Isa. Picture supplied.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is flying high after the announcement by the Queensland government of $3.9 million in funding, which will guarantee the vital aeromedical service's future in north west Queensland.

