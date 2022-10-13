Prices remained solid in Mareeba as just over 1500 head of cattle were offloaded at the combined agents' prime and store sale on October 11.
The yarding consisted of 472 prime cattle and 856 store cattle.
Agents' noted cattle consisted of quality pens of ox with runs of cows and bulls also on offer.
Limited numbers of heifers were also yarded, agents' said.
Prime cattle consisted of 64 bullocks, eight heifers, 158 cows and 242 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 520 steers, 327 heifers and nine cows and calves.
The yarding was drawn from the Gulf, Cape York, Georgetown, as well as local Tablelands and coastal areas.
Prime saleyard highlights:
Agents' noted bullocks were quoted five to 10 cents dearer with heifers and cows categories both five cents dearer on last week's rates.
Medium bullocks between 400kg to 600kg topped 458c/kg to average 429c/kg, while heavy bullocks over 600kg topped 394c/kg to average 375c/kg.
Heavy heifers over 400kg topped 370c/kg to average 369c/kg, while medium cows between 400kg to 500kg topped 350c/kg to average 336c/kg.
Heavy cows over 500kg topped 350c/kg to average 344c/kg, while bulls over 500kg topped 348c/kg to average 320c/kg.
R and R White bullocks topped 390c/kg to weigh 633kg and return $2468/hd.
The top pen of cows sold for 350c/kg to weigh 498kg and return $1745/hd.
JM and PL Gordon trade heifers fetched 340c/kg weighing 355kg and returned $1207/hd.
Store saleyard highlights:
Agents' noted store cattle consisted of predominantly Brahman lines with a small number of soft breed cattle.
Prices remained strong with quality steers and heifers on offer.
Steers up to 200kg topped at 574c/kg to average 533c/kg, steers between 200kg and 300kg topped at 578c/kg to average 543c/kg, while steers between 300kg to 400kg topped at 546c/kg to average 441c/kg.
Mickeys up to 200kg topped 562c/kg to average 403c/kg, while mickeys between 200kg and 300kg topped at 458c/kg to average 268c/kg, while mickeys between 300kg to 500kg topped at 448c/kg to average 254c/kg.
Heifers up to 200kg topped at 426c/kg and averaged 395c/kg, heifers between 200kg to 300kg topped 430c/kg to average 418c/kg and heifers between 300 to 400kg topped at 412c/kg to average 352c/kg.
Vendors R and R White pen of 28 steers made 540c/kg weighing 175kg to return $1103/hd.
A pen of seven heifers on account of Brad Meldrum fetched 422c/kg to weigh 209kg and return $881/hd.
Ironbark North cows and calves returned $800 per unit.
The next Mareeba prime and store sale is scheduled for October 18.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.