North Queensland Register
Charters Towers saleyard sees 92 percent increase in store cattle offloaded over last three years

Zoe Thomas
Zoe Thomas
October 11 2022 - 10:00pm
Charters Towers Regional Council noted 5087 head of cattle were yarded at special store sales in the 2019 financial year compared to 56,681 in the most recent financial year. Picture by Zoe Thomas.

The number of store cattle offloaded at the Charters Towers saleyard has increased by 92 per cent in just three years as northern cattle producers experience what has been described as a phenomenal 2022 season.

