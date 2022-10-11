The number of store cattle offloaded at the Charters Towers saleyard has increased by 92 per cent in just three years as northern cattle producers experience what has been described as a phenomenal 2022 season.
In data released by the Charters Towers Regional Council, 5087 head of cattle were yarded at special store sales in the 2019 financial year compared to 56,681 in the most recent financial year.
Just as impressive, vendor profits increased by more than 95pc from $3,214,295 to $74,739,339 for the same period.
Back in 2019, the North Queensland Register reported that grey Brahman steers weighing 251 kilograms were averaging 278c/kg or $698/hd.
At the special store sale last Friday, steers weighing 242 kilograms averaged 576c/kg or $1394/hd.
The current demand to offload store cattle has resulted in agents holding special store sales weekly, rather than fortnightly for the month of October.
Ray White Geaney Kirkwood principal Liam Kirkwood credited the exponential growth to the season.
"The main reason that people sell cattle is either because they need money or they need feed," he said.
"It is very surprising considering that most graziers out there probably aren't in either of those positions, but I think when you look further into it, due to the fact that people probably haven't been as pressed for money as they would have been in past seasons and they probably haven't been as pressed for feed as they would have in past seasons, they have just sat back and really enjoyed watching the cattle get fat.
"The end of the year is closing in on us and we are getting early rain, so I think it is a timely reminder to people that, 'Geez, we got cattle in paddock that are very saleable, are still worth a lot of money, we really need to get in and get our act together before the wet season comes in'."
The 2019 monsoon event decimated herd numbers of northern producers and many people probably predicted a much slower rebuild, Mr Kirkwood said.
"It's caught everyone by surprise that there is such a number out there considering that there are a lot of people still in the herd rebuilding stage, but to me, this suggests that there are a lot of people who are well into that herd rebuilding stage," he said.
"They are probably keeping a lot of replacement heifers this year. We've had a really good season, so they've sat on cattle, which probably made it look like there weren't a lot of cattle around, but in actual fact, there were.
"People have been able to hang on and are running a lot of numbers just because the season has allowed it and now it is time to offload."
Numbers at the mid week fat and store sale also rose from 61,173 head in 2019 to 115,416 head this financial year, while stud cattle rose from 772 to 957 head.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
