It never rains... It pours.
We have all heard the warnings. We all have our ear to the ground and our eyes to the skies.
In horticulture, we are all budding meteorologists and hydrologists, so this stuff isn't new to us. We know what we need to do.
So why do some people prepare for the worst, and others do not. A study out of the Strategic Management Society in America (2021) examined this issue. The study found reasons why organisations may not adequately plan include:
In a nutshell, if you are busy, don't think an event is going to affect you (partly based on your own assumptions and partly based on your previous experiences), you may not take up the opportunity to plan.
The problem is trying to think clearly and make rational decisions during an event is difficult.
MORE IN OPINION:
Although I'm sure we all can understand how fatigued Queenslanders are when it comes to weather warnings, the messages keep coming loud and clear, the latest - It's time to get ready.
Given I haven't met a meteorologist that hasn't had a bad day, repeated reminders that weather can be unpredictable and now is the time to plan, isn't a bad thing.
There is a plethora of information out there which steps you through planning for yourself, your family, and your business.
It's not easy to make time, but it is worth it.
Unfortunately, no matter how much information is available, no matter how many warnings, the actual work is up to you.
In the coming months, may the rain fall softly on your fields, the wind be at your back like a gentle breeze and the sun shine warm upon your crops.
Resources to help you PREPARE your disaster response plan:
Monitor and RESPOND during an event:
Services to help you RECOVER:
