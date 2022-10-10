Cloncurry Keno player takes home six figures from win

It's likely one chirpy Cloncurry Keno player has spent their Monday celebrating after discovering they won more than $590,000 on Sunday.
The Queensland player held a winning Keno Ways entry in draw 563, drawn Sunday 9 October 2022. Their total prize is $595,127.80.
However, how the winner plans to enjoy their Keno prize will forever be a mystery as they have chosen to remain completely anonymous and celebrate in private.
The mystery winner purchased their winning entry at Oasis Hotel Motel.
The venue managers Maureen and Frank said they're over the moon to have sold a Keno entry worth $595,000.
"Our team couldn't be happier to have sold a major prize winning Keno entry to one of our patrons. We can imagine this is the start of a winning streak for our venue," Maureen said.
"We've sold a Keno winning entry worth $10,000 in June earlier this year, but to have sold an entry worth $595,000 is phenomenal.
"Congratulations to the winner and we wish them all the very best with their life-enhancing prize. Thank you for supporting our venue in a tight-knit community."
Keno spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she was sure the latest Keno major prize winner had a spring in their step after discovering the win on the weekend.
"While we'll never know what this Keno winner plans to do with their prize, I'm sure it's made a positive impact in their lives," Ms Hobdell said.
"However our winner chooses to enjoy their Keno prize, we're sure they are already celebrating!"
