Keno in the 'Curry: A mystery Keno player in Cloncurry has taken home a six-figure win

By Newsroom
Updated October 10 2022 - 3:35am, first published 3:30am
Cloncurry Keno player takes home six figures from win

It's likely one chirpy Cloncurry Keno player has spent their Monday celebrating after discovering they won more than $590,000 on Sunday.

