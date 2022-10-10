North Queensland Register
Ponderosa Brahmans secure quality genetics at RBWS

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
October 10 2022 - 10:00pm
Debbie and Paul Herrod, Ponderosa Brahmans, with Emily Schultz, Matt and David Harch, and Kerry Kelly, Danarla Brahmans. Picture: Clare Adcock

Ponderosa Brahmans were amongst a number of Northern Territory buyers paying the big bucks for bulls at this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale.

Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

