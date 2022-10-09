North Queensland Register
Ag students encouraged to apply for scholarship

By Newsroom
Updated October 9 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 10:27pm
NT Farmers, Entegra Signature Structures and Kenneth Rayner are providing one student with the opportunity to win the Kenneth Rayner Agriculture Scholarship which provides support and a wide range of networking and employment opportunities.

Young agriculture students from the Katherine region can now apply for a $12,000 scholarship.

