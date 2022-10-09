North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Mandatory OPDs on quad bikes creating 'space to survive' when accidents occur

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
October 9 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After witnessing an OPD do exactly what it is designed to do, I'm unlikely to ever ride a quad bike again without one.

I witnessed a quad bike accident earlier this year and it shook me to my core.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.