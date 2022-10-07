Wet weather has forced the Cloncurry Race Club to postpone its "Best of the West" Rodeo to late October.
The event, originally scheduled for Friday, October 7, will now take place on Saturday, October 29, after organisers decided they couldn't risk going ahead with the event.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast, north west Queensland is set to cop heavy showers and potential thunderstorms over the coming days.
The Cloncurry Race Club confirmed that the TAB Cloncurry Cup Races scheduled for Friday, October 7 will go ahead as planned.
"With the weather forecasted on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the committee had to make the tough call to postpone our rodeo to our next race meet," Cloncurry Race Club Secretary Harry Evans said.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone for races tomorrow."
The Best of the West Rodeo will take place on Derby Day, the Cloncurry Race Club's final race meet of the year.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.