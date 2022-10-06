North Queensland Register
Queensland government partners with vaccine creators to fight lumpy skin disease

Updated October 6 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:39am
The Queensland government has partnered with MLA, the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and US based biotechnology company Tiba Biotech to create a world-first synthetic vaccine for LSD. File picture

Queensland scientists have joined the fight against lumpy skin disease (LSD) and announced more than $1.15 million to develop locally produced vaccines and tests.

