North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Laroona Station among largest volume buyers at Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 6 2022 - 7:02am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North west grazier Peter Glenwright of Laroona Pastoral Company, Laroona Station, was one of the volume buyers of this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale. Pictures by Ben Harden

North Queensland graziers were quick to take advantage of the diverse line of bulls showcased through the CQLX sale ring in this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale (RBWS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.