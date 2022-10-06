North Queensland graziers were quick to take advantage of the diverse line of bulls showcased through the CQLX sale ring in this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale (RBWS).
Attending the sale as first time buyers, the Glenwright family of Laroona Pastoral Company were happy to travel the more than 10 hours to secure a quality draft of Brahman bulls across the three days.
Located 150km north of Charters Towers and 100km west of Townsville at Laroona Station, the company is owned by Peter and Dal Glenwright.
Peter, his daughter Jess and son-in-law Matt Hoffman, purchased 13 bulls at this week's sale, for an average price of $12,384 per head.
The highest they paid for a bull was $20,000 for Carinya M Bromance 1814, which was offered by Matthew Kirk of Ticoba, Mundubbera.
The Glenwright family run a commercial breeding and fattening operation across two properties; Laroona Station (28,327ha) and at their Ingham property, which is run by Lyle Glenwright, and where they finish their cattle and also grow cane.
Mr Glenwright said they went to the sale in mind of coming home with 13 bulls for their operation.
"Our friends talked us into it attending this sale to purchase some quality bulls and they said they've been coming to this sale for a lot of years and have noticed how much their cattle have improved," he said.
"We previously purchased paddock bulls, but we decided to seek a larger variety of genetics which suited our breeding operation.
"We were seeking to leave this sale with 13 bulls that were within our budget and I think we succeeded in achieving that."
Mr Glenwright said they were only seeking two-year-old bulls for their operation.
"The reason for this, is because these bulls will go out with the heifers for three months and then they go back into a paddock and get fed molasses at the end of the year, and then they're on their own after that," he said.
"I was grateful that my daughter and son-in-law came down and we went through the line-up to see what bulls suited our operation.
"It was good having three of us there, because if one of us missed something, the other would pick up on it."
The new buyers weren't predominantly on the look out for polled bulls, but Mr Glenwright said they we're going to start going down that track.
"I think polled cattle are the way of the future," he said.
"Looking back thirty years ago, there wasn't a lot of good polled cattle getting around, but now there is and for the sheer sake of dehorning and animal welfare.
"I think in the next 10 years it's going to be more common in herd."
Laroona Station has recently started to cross Charbray bulls over their high content Brahman heifers, which Mr Glenwright said was a great combination.
"We started crossing the Charbrays over the Brahmans to beef them up a bit and also we find the Charbrays seem to take more to feed, as in when we feed out molasses in Ingham," he said.
"I believe you have to breed the cattle that suits your country, so if you go to soft in our country, they may not thrive as we don't know if a drought might be around the corner.
"That's why we stay primarily with the Brahman breed."
Mr Glenwright said their new purchases will head straight into their breeding operation at Laroona Station.
"We'll probably use 11 of these bulls and they will go into a herd of 350 Brahman heifers," he said.
"They'll probably stay with them for the rest of their lives."
Laroona Station cull heifers not suited to their breeding operation.
"Most of our cull heifers are finished at our Ingham property and they go to Bingle Bay Tully area for slaughter," Mr Glenwright said.
"Most of our steers were going to the export market around December-January, but we try fatten them to fit the market requirements.
"We're mainly focused on finishing off cattle, so when the boats stopped for us, we just went sold them to the meatworks anyways."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
